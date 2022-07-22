Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Congratulates Country's First "Har Ghar Jal' Certified District In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister has congratulated Madhya Pardesh district Buhanpur as it becomes the country's first district to supply water to every household.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:49 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people of Burhanpur, a Madhya Pradesh district, for becoming the first 'Har Ghar Jal' (water connection to every house) certified district in the country.

He said this was a remarkable accomplishment and it would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the Jal Jeevan Mission team and the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 percent of households in August 2019 to 100 percent in less than three years, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Har Ghar Jal certified district in the country. 

Related stories

PM Modi Urges People To Hoist, Display Tricolour At Home Between Aug 13-15

‘India Scripts History’: PM Modi On Droupadi Murmu’s Win As Wishes Pour In For New President

India's Covid Vaccination Drive Big On Speed And Scale: PM Narendra Modi

Tags

National Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Jal Jeevan Mission Shivraj Chouhan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General