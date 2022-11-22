Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Home National

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Indonesia Quake

The Indian prime minister expressed condolences on Tuesday for those lost in the Indonesian earthquake.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 3:01 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Indonesia and said India stands with that country in this hour of grief.

A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief," he said.

Rescuers searched for bodies and survivors on Tuesday in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the earthquake. 

