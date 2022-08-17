Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Attends Special Screening Of TV Show On Indian History's Lesser-Known Tales

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Wednesday attended a special screening of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:32 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Wednesday attended a special screening of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who attended the screening.   

Many other MPs also attended the program organized at Parliament House Complex here. 

The 75-episode mega show chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history and is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

M K Stalin Calls On PM Modi, Deliberates Key Tamil Nadu Issues

Bilkis Case: Congress Asks If PM Modi Approved Of Gujarat Government Decision

Gokulam Kerala Women's Football Team Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention After FIFA Suspends AIFF

Tags

National Produced By Doordarshan 75th Anniversary Of Independence Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha Council Of Ministers Special Screening Of 'Swaraj Union Ministers Amit Shah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 