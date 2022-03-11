Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Pilot Killed In Army Chopper Crash In North Kashmir

The injured co-pilot was rushed to a medical facility, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical.

Army chopper crash in north Kashmir, on 11th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7:48 pm

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, killing its pilot and injuring the co-pilot, officials said.


The injured co-pilot was rushed to a medical facility, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical. The two pilots belonged to Army Aviation Corps and were of the rank of major.


The helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the LoC but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI. The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in the Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

With PTI inputs.

