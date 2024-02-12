People Not Getting Jobs, Their Pockets Being Robbed, Says Rahul Gandhi Targeting Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre while claiming that people in the country were not getting employment and were facing the wrath of inflation.

Addressing a gathering in Sitamadi area of Chhattisgarh's Korba city during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi asked the people to wake up, claiming their pockets were being robbed and they were being misled.

The Congress MP reiterated his party's demand for a caste census and said it will be done with the people's support.