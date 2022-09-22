Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
People Must Get Booster Dose Against Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After DDMA Meet

A number of key decisions were made during the DDMA meeting on Thursday, and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said several key decisions were taken in the DDMA meeting and urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the city and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places and prescribed a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters.

"The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. 

Tags

National Delhi Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party COVID-19 Booster Dose Coronavirus District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Hospitals / Clinics
