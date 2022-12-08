Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

People Helped AAP Make Dent In BJP’s Gujarat Fortress, Hopefully We Will Win It Next Time: Kejriwal

Home National

People Helped AAP Make Dent In BJP’s Gujarat Fortress, Hopefully We Will Win It Next Time: Kejriwal

In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 5:29 pm

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for helping his party breach the BJP's Gujarat "fortress", and hoped to win the state in next assembly elections. 

In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

"I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," he said.

New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one in Gujarat where the BJP is headed for a landslide victory.

Gujarat is considered a BJP "fortress" and the people of the state has helped the AAP make a dent in it, he said. "Hopefully, next time we will be able to win it." 

Kejriwal also said that during the campaigning, his party and leaders never indulged in mudslinging or abusive politics.

They only spoke about positive things and the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power, he added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

As AAP Sweeps MCD Polls, Civic Woes Linger For Kejriwal's Bandwagon

Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Delhi For MCD Victory, Seeks Support For Improving Delhi

'Corruption And Bribery In MCD Will Have To End': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

Tags

National AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Delhi Chief Minister Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'