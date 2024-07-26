Parts Of Maharashtra's Pune Paralysed After Heavy Rains

People clean debris after heavy rainfall, at Ekta Nagar area, in Pune.
The flooded locality of Ekta Nagar following heavy rains, in Pune.
Officials during a rescue operation at a waterlogged area during rain, in Pune.
Locals being evacuated due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rains, in Pune district.
People watch an overflowing Mutha river following heavy rainfall, in Pune district. Due to excess release of water from Khadakwasla dam, several low lying areas along the Mutha river has been flooded and inundated, according to officials.
Aerial view of an area amid rainfall, in Pune. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said.
Mutha River in Pune overflows after heavy rains, in Pune.