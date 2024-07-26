National

Parts Of Maharashtra's Pune Paralysed After Heavy Rains

Parts of Maharashtra's Pune have been paralysed after heavy rains which flooded some areas, necessitating the need for NDRF and Indian Army to carry out rescue and relief operations. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune for heavy rain on Friday, July 26. Schools were also closed in the city.

Flood affected Ekta Nagar | Photo: PTI

People clean debris after heavy rainfall, at Ekta Nagar area, in Pune.

2/8
Ekta Nagar locality flooded after rains
Ekta Nagar locality flooded after rains | Photo: PTI

The flooded locality of Ekta Nagar following heavy rains, in Pune.

3/8
Rescue operation in Pune
Rescue operation in Pune | Photo: PTI

Officials during a rescue operation at a waterlogged area during rain, in Pune.

4/8
Evacuating people from flooded area
Evacuating people from flooded area | Photo: PTI

Locals being evacuated due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rains, in Pune district.

5/8
Waterlogging following heavy rains in Pune
Waterlogging following heavy rains in Pune | Photo: PTI

Locals being evacuated due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rains, in Pune district.

6/8
Mutha river in Pune
Mutha river in Pune | Photo: PTI

People watch an overflowing Mutha river following heavy rainfall, in Pune district. Due to excess release of water from Khadakwasla dam, several low lying areas along the Mutha river has been flooded and inundated, according to officials.

7/8
Aerial view of Mutha river
Aerial view of Mutha river | Photo: PTI

Aerial view of an area amid rainfall, in Pune. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said.

8/8
Mutha River
Mutha River | Photo: PTI

Mutha River in Pune overflows after heavy rains, in Pune.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Dominant Harmanpreet & Co Eye Another Big Win
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: New Chapter Of SKY And Gambhir Begins As India Eye Dominance Against Sri Lanka
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  4. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris; 50 Pilgrims Stranded In Uttarakhand
  2. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  3. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 Updates: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  4. MP: Debt-Ridden Panna Labourer Strikes It Rich with Massive $95,570 Diamond Find
  5. Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Hearing
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Reveals Raha Reminds Her Of Alia Bhatt And Rishi Kapoor
  4. Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  3. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  4. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  5. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 Updates: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris; 50 Pilgrims Stranded In Uttarakhand
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya