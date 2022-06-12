Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Parkash Singh Badal Admitted To Mohali Hospital With Gastritis Complaint, Condition Improving

Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was admitted into a hospital in Mohali when he complained of Gastritis. Further tests led to him being detected with Covid-19 positive.

CDC via AP, File

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 11:14 pm

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma but his condition was improving, according to a health update on Sunday evening.


The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the Fortis hospital in Mohali on Saturday night.


The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital "with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma", the SAD said in a statement quoting a health update from the hospital.


Appropriate treatment was provided. His condition is improving and all his parameters are normal, according to the health update.


On June 6, Badal was admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.


In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.


Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.


The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19.

