Panel To Select New Election Commissioners On March 14: Reports

Two positions for election commissioners became available after Arun Goel resigned on Friday and Anup Chandra Pandey retired on February 14.

The selection panel is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has a Union minister and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its members.

The election commissioners will be appointed by the president.

According to PTI, the appointment of two new election commissioners is likely to be made by the same day or the next. The notice for the meeting to select one EC was earier sent on Saturday afternoon while Goel's resignation was notified in the evening.

The amended notice for selection of two ECs was sent by the Law ministry on Monday evening.