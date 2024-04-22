National

Palghar Man Held For Killing Wife After Quarrel

Police have arrested a 44-year-old brick kiln worker for allegedly killing his wife in Maharashtra's Palghar district after a fight, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Ambiste village in Wada taluka, he said.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

The 34-year-old victim objected to her husband allegedly having an extramarital affair while he was against her habit of consuming liquor, Wada police station's senior inspector Datta Kindre said.

After a fight late at night, the man allegedly hit his wife with a stone and then kicked her following which she died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police caught the man in the nearby Kulte village on Saturday when he was trying to escape to Arnala, the official said.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).

The accused was on Sunday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody for five days, the police said.

