Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Over 5,700 Cases Of Rape Of Minor Girls In Rajasthan In Last Three Years

The minister said it is mandatory to submit a charge sheet in two months in POCSO cases but ideally the charge sheets are submitted within 15 days in the state.

Representational image PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:50 pm

Rajasthan recorded 5,793 cases of rape of minor girls in the last three years, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Tuesday. He said unrestricted obscene content on social media was behind such incidents and termed it as a serious matter.

“Inhuman tendency is being developed among youth and obscene content on social media is the main reason for this. This content is being served in an unrestricted manner which promotes such incidents. This is a very serious matter,” he said during the Question Hour in the state assembly.


Of the 5,793 cases of rape in the state from January 1, 2019, to January 31, 2022, in the state, Dhariwal said charge sheets were submitted in 4,631 cases, 6,628 accused were arrested and 398 were punished in 129 cases.

Dhariwal was replying to a question by the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. The minister said it is mandatory to submit a charge sheet in two months in POCSO cases, but ideally the charge sheets are submitted within 15 days in the state. 


 There are cases in the state where POCSO courts pronounced judgment in 26 days and, also one month,  and the charge sheet was filed within nine days.


However, he said some cases remain pending due to different reasons like delay in arrest, high court stay, delay in FSL reports etc., he added.

With PTI inputs.

