Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted Between J&K And Ladakh

He said 39 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 11 from Kargil to Jammu, while 40 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 12 from Kargil to Srinagar.

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted Between J&K And Ladakh
Stranded Passengers Airlifted. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:01 pm

As many as 102 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between the twin Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official said.


Two AN-32 aircraft of the IAF, also known as the Kargil Courier, operated and airlifted a total of 50 passengers between Jammu and Kargil and 52 between Srinagar and Kargil in different sorties, chief coordinator for the service Aamir Ali said.


He said 39 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 11 from Kargil to Jammu, while 40 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 12 from Kargil to Srinagar.

Related stories

First phase of tiger census work complete in Uttarakhand: Head of Forest Force

Kangana Ranaut Slams Munawar Faruqui On Judgement Day Episode of 'Lock Upp'

Maharashtra: Civic Authorities To Intensify Vaccination For Infants, Toddlers In Bhiwandi


The IAF operates its C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift passengers stranded between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway since January owing to heavy snowfall.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Kashmir News Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir Valley Stranded Passengers Airlifted Stranded Passengers Airlifted Aeroplanes/Flights Flight Services J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kargil Kashmir Srinagar Ladakh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far