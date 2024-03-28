Outlook's Next Issue: Whither Ideology?

In its latest issue, Outlook looks at the ideological origins and journeys of various regional parties, ranging from the Adivasi-backed JMM to the Dravidian DMK. The once separatist and now moderate Kashmiri parties, the Janata parivar parties that later became each other’s arch-nemeses (RJD-JDU-SP), the champion of Ma-Mati-Manush – TMC – and the regional stalwarts of Andhra-Telangana (BRS and YSR-CP) also find a place among these comprehensive accounts of the satraps that have held sway in their respective regions and their relationships with power and people.