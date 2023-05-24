Oppn Suffering From `Fever' Of Modi-Hatred: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday compared the opposition's "hatred" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "fever".

He was commenting on the announcement by the Congress and 19 other parties to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by Modi on May 28.

Opposition parties are demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not Modi inaugurate the building.

“It is unfair to look at such events with a jaundiced outlook. The new parliament building is the pride of this country. The reasons given by those who are not going to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new temple of democracy are ridiculous," Fadnavis told reporters.



"The opposition is suffering from a fever of hatred for Modi," he added.



The new parliament building was constructed in a short period which demonstrated the country's might, he said.