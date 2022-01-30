Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Only BJP-Led Double-Engine Govt Can Restore Punjab's Glory: Meenakshi Lekhi

Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that if good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress.

Only BJP-Led Double-Engine Govt Can Restore Punjab's Glory: Meenakshi Lekhi
Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 10:54 am

Only a BJP-led "double-engine" dispensation can restore Punjab's glory, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Saturday asserting that massive development works were carried out by the saffron party-led Union government although it is not in power in the state.

Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that if good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress. "That is possible only by a BJP-led government in the state," she added.

The BJP has tied up with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) for the Punjab Assembly polls to be held on February 20. Elaborating on the works done in the state from the funds received under various missions and schemes of the Union government, Lekhi said when the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 the total length of roads in Punjab was 1,114 km which has now increased to 4,100 km.

Related stories

Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Files Nomination From Amritsar East

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Punjab Elections 2022: Congress To Go With CM Face, Announces Rahul Gandhi

"All this development has been done when the BJP is not in power in the state. Development will be at a double pace when there is be a BJP-led Government in the state as well," Lekhi added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Punjab Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Polls BJP Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

Who Picked Gandhi's Pocket At Golden Temple, Asks Harsimrat; Cong Says Do Not Spread False News

Assam To Amend Village Defence Organisation Act To Make It More Professional: Himanta

Amar Jawan Jyoti Memorial To Come Up In Raipur, Says Chhattisgarh CM

Assam Logs 2,294 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi