One Proposal To Appoint An SC Judge, 8 For HC Pending With Govt

One proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium for the appointment of an apex court judge and eight for appointing high court judges are pending with the government, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Separately, there are 11 proposals for the transfer of high court judges, one for the transfer of a high court chief justice and one proposal for the appointment of a high court chief justice recommended by the SC collegium are under consideration by the government, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

"As on December 5, 2022, there is one proposal for the appointment of a Supreme

Court judge and eight proposals for the appointment of high court judges recommended by the SCC (Supreme Court Collegium) are pending with the government," the minister said.

Responding to the question, he said the Supreme Court, while hearing a court case, had expressed its opinion over delay in notifying the names of judges recommended by the collegium.

"During the last five years, a total of 256 proposals have been remitted by the government to the high courts. The proposals are remitted to the concerned high courts on the advice of the Supreme Court Collegium," he explained.

As on December 5, against the sanctioned strength of 34, 27 judges are working in the Supreme Court, leaving seven vacancies.

In the high courts, against the sanctioned strength of 1108, 778 judges are working, leaving 330 vacancies, he informed.