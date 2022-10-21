Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Old Pension Scheme To Be Restored In Punjab; Will Do It In Gujarat And HP Too If Voted To Power: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor's promise to the state government employees of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's decision to restore old pension scheme.

Arvind Kejriwal in Bhavnagar
Arvind Kejriwal congratulated government employees in Punjab Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 6:15 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated government employees in Punjab after the state cabinet gave its nod to the restoration of the old pension scheme and promised that the AAP would do so in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, if it is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said, terming the new pension scheme “unfair”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor's promise to the state government employees of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's decision to restore old pension scheme.

"We had promised that we would implement the old pension scheme in Punjab. Today Bhagwant Mann fulfilled the promise. Congratulations to all the employees of Punjab,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said.

"If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal added. The assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Old Pension Scheme Restored Punjab Gujarat HP Vote To Power Kejriwal AAP State Government Employees
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge