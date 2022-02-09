Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Youth Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Posters Against Rural Polls

Maoists are also suspected to be behind setting ablaze two road construction equipment of a private firm in the area on Tuesday, Rao said.

Odisha Youth Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Posters Against Rural Polls
Odisha Youth Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Posters Against Rural Polls

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 4:00 pm

An 18-year-old youth was killed after an IED, suspected to have been planted by Maoists near their posters calling for boycotting the upcoming panchayat elections, exploded in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said.


       

The incident took place in Sadingia village in Phiringia police station area when Priya Ranjan Kanhar, a resident of Kiamunda village, was going to the forest, officer-in-charge P Shyam Sundar Rao said. The body will be recovered from the spot after clearance from the bomb squad and forensic team, he said.

Related stories

No Proposal To Ban Hijab In MP: Govt; School Education Minister Backtracks On 'dress Code' Remark

Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, Comilla Victorians Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 26

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak; Banking Shares Surge Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision


       

Locals who fear there might be more explosives in the area said that police had defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from near the posters on Tuesday, but the undetected IED, around 50 metres from the spot, claimed the life of Kanhar.


       

The explosion took place barely four days after a local journalist was similarly killed in the district when he was approaching Maoist posters opposing the panchayat elections.


       

Maoists are also suspected to be behind setting ablaze two road construction equipment of a private firm in the area on Tuesday, Rao said. Police suspect that members of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned CPI (Maoist) had planted the IEDs.


       

Besides calling for a boycott of the upcoming rural polls, the hand-written Maoist posters also demanded the withdrawal of CRPF camps in the district and payment of adequate wages to labourers, Rao said. Panchayat elections will be held in Odisha from February 16 to 24 in five phases, and campaigning is underway. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Odisha Maoists/Naxals Blast Killed Youth
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Cong Stages Protests Seeking PM's Apology For 'Insulting Maharashtra'

Gadkari Releases BJP's Manifesto For U'khand

Budget, A Roadmap For People's Welfare, Says Union Minister

Who Will The Nishads Row Across To Success In UP?

Palaniswami Takes Potshots At DMK's Claim On Keeping Poll Promises, Calls It Duplicity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Operation Iraqi Freedom - Day 21: US troops enter central Baghdad and topple Statue of Saddam Hussein on April 9, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Liberated by U.S. led troops, thousands of jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein murderous regime, beheading a toppled Statue of their longtime ruler in the center of Baghdad and looting Government Sites.

How Mighty Statues Across The World Have Fallen Over Time

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges