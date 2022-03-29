Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Odisha Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

The state had logged 43 cases and one fatality on Monday. Nine children are among the newly infected, it said.

Representational Image (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 6:43 pm

Odisha on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 12,87,549, while one more fatality took the toll to 9,120, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had logged 43 cases and one fatality on Monday.Nine children are among the newly infected, said the bulletin.

Odisha now has 406 active coronavirus cases, while 12,77,970 patients have recovered from the disease, including 49 in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, a bulletin said.

The state's daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, and the new infections were detected from 39,368 samples. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Odisha Covid 19 Pandemic Active Covid Cases Rising Covid-19 Cases Coronavirus Odisha
