Odisha Logs 199 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The daily positivity rate was at 1.5 per cent as 13,730 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 2:54 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,32,281 on Wednesday as 199 more people, including 40 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 164 infections on Tuesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,186, with no reports of any new casualties. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities, it said.

The state now has 1,448 active cases, while 13,21,594 patients have recovered from the disease, including 250 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.5 per cent as 13,730 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Patients Odisha
