Odisha Logs 164 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,33,332 on Monday as 164 more people, including 25 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 211 infections on Sunday.

The toll mounted to 9,191 as a 75-year-old woman died in Puri district, it said.

Odisha now has 1,439 active cases, while 13,22,649 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 145 in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 11,409 samples in the last 24 hours at a daily positivity rate of 1.44 per cent, the bulletin added.