Odisha Logs 10,368 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Odisha recorded 10,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 11,77,462, while the single-day death count of seven was the highest in more than three months, the Health Department said.

The state had logged 11,607 new cases and six deaths on Wednesday.It now has 88,346 active cases, and 10,80,562 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,785 in the past 24 hours.

The toll mounted to 8,501 with four deaths in Bhubaneswar and one each in Sambalpur, Khurda and Ganjam districts, the department said in a bulletin.The daily test positivity rate, however, declined to 13.97 per cent from 16.7 the previous day.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported more than a quarter of the fresh cases with 3,036 infections, followed by 1,505 in Sundargarh and 940 in Cuttack, it said. Odisha has tested 74,234 samples since Wednesday.

