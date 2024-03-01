Odisha CM Announces Hike In Remuneration Of Temporary Teachers

The Odisha government Friday announced a hike in the remuneration of temporary teachers and regularisation of the services of those who passed the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced in this regard, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

The temporary teachers, known as 'Gana Sikshyaks', who have not passed the OTET, will get enhanced remuneration, it said. From now on, they will get a remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month, which is currently Rs 7,000 a month. This move will benefit 1,121 Gana Sikshyaks, the statement said.

Patnaik also announced that the services of Gana Sikshyaks, who have passed the (OTET), will be regularised, and they will become assistant teachers, it said, adding that a total of 1,472 such teachers will benefit as a result.

Besides, the assistant teachers who have cleared the OTET and do not get annual increments now will also receive yearly increments. It will benefit 9,520 such teachers, it said.

The decision will benefit a total of 12,113 Gana Sikshyaks in the state, the statement added.