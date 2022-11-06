Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Odisha Bypolls: Post-poll Violence Leaves Three Severely Injured, Houses Burnt

The injured alleged that party supporters attacked them for voting in favour of another party in the by-election on November 3. They claimed they were earlier threatened against going to cast their votes.

Post poll violence erupted in Odisha's Bhadrak following the November 3 bypolls.
Post poll violence erupted in Odisha's Bhadrak following the November 3 bypolls. Representational image/PTI

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 7:52 am

Ahead of the counting of votes polled in the recently conducted bypoll, violence was reported in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha's Bhadrak district, leaving at least three people, including a woman, injured and a house burnt, police said on Saturday.

Incidents of violence were reported from three different locations in Tihidi block on Friday night and Saturday, they said.

Supporters of political parties involved

A father-daughter duo was attacked with iron rods by supporters of a political party in Talagopabindha village on Friday night. They have been admitted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, an officer said.

The injured alleged that party supporters attacked them for voting in favour of another party in the by-election on November 3. They claimed they were earlier threatened against going to cast their votes.

An FIR was registered with Tihidi police station and further investigation is underway, IIC Dibyalochan Behera said.

In another incident, a person was attacked by supporters of a rival party while going to the agricultural field on Saturday morning. He was also admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. 

A family at Kharapada gram panchayat alleged that their thatched house was burnt down allegedly due to political reasons by members of a political party. A viral video showed the victim family members were prevented from taking shelter at the gram panchayat building after their house was gutted in the incident. They alleged the son of local sarpanch attacked them when they attempted to take shelter at the panchayat building.

‘Law will take its course,’ investigation underway

However, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said he had no information on the post-poll violence and would enquire about it from the Bhadrak SP. 

BJP candidate from Dhamnagar bypoll, Suryabanshi Suraj, visited the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured people. He urged all the political workers and supporters to refrain from any kind of violence. 

BJD state vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, likewise, said the ruling party has nothing to do with the violence in Dhamnagar. "The law will take its course. Those involved in the violence would be taken to the task by the police," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

