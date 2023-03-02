Northeast Election Results: Trends Show BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Tripura, Leads In Nagaland With NDPP; NPP In Meghalaya

As the counting of votes is underway in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the early trends suggest that the BJP, part of the ruling coalition in all three, is leading in Tripura while in Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is surging ahead. In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma-led NPP is in the lead.

The early trends, mainly derived from the counting of postal ballots, may change with several rounds of counting left for all the seats.

Tripura

The ruling BJP was ahead in 31 assembly seats in Tripura as counting was underway for 60 constituencies.

The Congress and its partner CPI(M) were leading in 16 seats, while the Tipra Motha was also ahead in 12 seats.

According to EC, Chief Minister Manik Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 344 votes. Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was ahead of BJP's Papia Dutta by 1,670 votes. BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing by over 300 votes in the Banamalipur seat as Congress candidate Gopal Roy took a lead In the Khayerpur seat, CPI(M)'s Pabitra Kar was leading by around 3,000 votes over assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty of the BJP. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was leading by 660 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Sankar Roy in the Sabroom constituency.

Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Nagaland

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was ahead in 36 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was leading in 23 seats and BJP in 13. The NDPP-BJP had contested the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading in the Northern Angami II seat over his nearest rival Seyievilie Sachu of the Indian National Congress by over 3,709 votes, the EC website said. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) was leading in two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in two and the National People's Party was in one. Independent candidates were leading in two seats, and JD(U) was ahead in one seat.

Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats

For the first time, the Left Front is contesting assembly elections with its erstwhile arch-rival Congress. The Left-Congress alliance is leading in four seats, as per early trends.

Meghalaya

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 25 seats, while the UDP was ahead in nine as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP, according to EC.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing behind NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 620 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by 457 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was trailing behind Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress by 54 votes in the Mairang constituency.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.