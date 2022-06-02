Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Noida Youtuber With 1.5 Million Subscribers Arrested For Performing Bike Stunts

A 26-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for performing dangerous stunts on his motorcycle on city roads in Noida. The Noida police further confirmed that the apprehended is the same person who was arrested and had received bail in connection to the murder of his girlfriend's brother last year.

Noida Youtuber With 1.5 Million Subscribers Arrested For Performing Bike Stunts
Police vehicles. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:34 pm

Performing stunts on motorcycles on city roads have landed a 26-year-old YouTuber with 1.5 million subscribers in jail, police officials here said on Thursday. Nizamul Khan was previously arrested by the Noida police in 2020 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend's brother who had objected to their relationship, they said. However, he had gotten bail from the Allahabad High Court last year and began making content for social media, especially YouTube videos, they said.


Khan hails from the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, but had been staying in Nithari village in sector 30 of Noida, police said. "On Wednesday, some videos and pictures of a person performing stunts on a motorcycle had surfaced. The police took cognizance and the accused Nizamul Khan was held,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. "During the investigation, it also came to light that he was arrested by police in connection with a murder case in 2020 but had got bail last year. He had been posting videos and pictures (on social media) of him performing stunts on two-wheelers," Singh said.

Related stories

Noida Cops Arrest 10 Delhi-Based ‘Call Centre' Employees For Duping Job Aspirants

Man Killed After School Bus Hits Scooter in UP's Noida

Five Die In Accident On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida, CM Yogi Expresses Grief


The motorcycle used for the stunts has also been impounded, the officer said, adding others involved in the filming of the dangerous stunt videos are also on the police's radar. "From what can be seen, it is clear that some other people were making these videos. We will soon track them and take action against them,” Singh said. A fresh case has been lodged against Khan at the Noida sector 24 police station, with local officials saying that he was booked in a preventive action under CrPC Section 151. "He was produced before a local magistrate who has remanded him to judicial custody," the official said.


 In a similar action, three young men were arrested on May 28 after their video styled on Indian superhero “Shaktimaan” had gone viral on social media. Prior to that, on May 25, the police in Noida had arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly causing a nuisance on a city road by performing a stunt in his SUV to promote himself on social media. The car used in the stunt was impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the officials said. The same day, two men were arrested in Greater Noida, and their cars impounded in a similar incident.


Earlier, police in Noida had arrested a 21-year-old man after a video of him performing a dangerous stunt on two cars went viral on social media. Imitating film star Ajay Devgn's famous stunt, the man was seen balancing himself atop two moving cars, both of which were impounded by police. Taking a serious note of such incidents, Police Commissioner Alok Singh had directed officials and urged families of such youth to intervene in order to prevent mishaps on roads.

"As part of a concerted effort, police officials have started reaching out to the families of such offenders and offer counseling in order to prevent such episodes in future," the police spokesperson said. "The families are being told that such stunts could lead to dangerous results and injuries to their children," added the spokesperson. 

Tags

National Bike Stunts Noida Noida Police Road Safety YouTube Videos Nuisance Noida
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta