Noida: Man Changing Truck Tyre On Expressway Killed As Car Hits Him

The police are yet to receive any formal complaint in the case and there was no arrest over the incident that took place around 1.30 pm, an official said.

In a freak accident, a 35-year-old man died when he was hit by a car while changing the deflated tyre of his pick-up truck on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Wednesday, police said.

"Pawan, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was changing the tyre of his pickup truck on the Expressway near Sector 82 cut when a car from behind hit him. Pawan suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead," the police official said.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary and his family has been informed, the official said.

According to police, the driver of the locally-registered car involved in the crash has been identified as Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Greater Noida.

Further legal proceedings in the case have been initiated, the police added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

