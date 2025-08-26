No Universal Healthcare Leaves India’s Elderly Vulnerable, Warns New Report

Universal healthcare, reliable pensions and other social services have significantly helped improve the status of elderly in advanced economies.

P
Pragya Singh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elderly couples need savings for healthcare
The elderly need independent financial means Photo: Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

India had 104 mn elderly, 8.6% of the population, as per 2011 Census.

The number of elderly is growing faster in developing countries.

Schemes exist in India, but they need wider support and dissemination.

Summary
Summary of this article

India has a rapidly ageing population, and faces growing health and financial risks in the absence of universal healthcare, a new report released in July by the Sankala Foundation says. The report was finalised by the non-government organisation in partnership with the NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Each of these bodies has contributed its views to the final report.

The report, titled 'Ageing in India: Challenges and Opportunities, A Status Report', warns that the country’s elderly, who are projected to reach 347 million, or 20.8 per cent of the population, by 2050, are increasingly exposed to financial vulnerability, social isolation and inadequate healthcare support. 

“The lack of universal health insurance coverage puts them at greater financial vulnerability,” writes Bharat Lal, Secretary General and CEO of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in his 'Perspective' piece included in the study. The report also notes that 70 per cent of older Indians depend on family or pensions for survival, while nearly a fifth live with at least one chronic illness. Chronic conditions make the health systems vulnerable, and the elderly even more vulnerable, especially when they lack access to sources of income. 

The report refers to schemes such as the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) and the recent extension of the Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to those aged over 70 years. It finds that India’s health system is fragmented and, therefore, underprepared for the demographic shift expected in coming decades. 

“The question is no longer whether we need to respond, but how boldly and creatively we are willing to act,” he writes.

Asha Banu Soletti, professor at the Centre for Health and Mental Health, School of Social Work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai - File Photo
Are We Failing Our Elderly?

BY Lalita Iyer

The report points to other systemic weaknesses, such as low literacy among the elderly, the widespread income insecurity they face and the breakdown of traditional family-based care as younger Indians migrate for work or set up nuclear families. The problem is particularly severe in states like Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu, which report elderly populations above the national average.

Other problems the elderly face include having to live alone: over 15 per cent do so in Tamil Nadu, 13 per cent in Nagaland, over 10 per cent in Telangana, and the fewest as a percentage in Jammu and Kashmir, at 1.2 per cent. The rate of hypertension (high blood pressure) is the lowest in Nagaland, at 14 per cent, and the highest in Goa, at over 56 per cent, finds the report.

Kerala has over 84 per cent of the elderly who ever went to school, the highest proportion, which Delhi has roughly 57 per cent, and Arunachal Pradesh the least, at 16-plus per cent. In terms of mental health, Jammu and Kashmir's elderly (those over 60) show the most depressive symptoms at over 54 per cent, while Madhya Pradesh has the highest percentage (17) of the elderly diagnosed with 'major episodic depression'. Nagaland and Mizoram, respectively, have the lowest percentage prevalence of depressive symptoms and major episodic depression, at 7.8 and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

It took developed countries up to two centuries to double their ageing populations. However, developing countries, including India, are experiencing this transition in just 50 to 70 years. At that pace, the report indicates, there is little time to prepare a robust health, pension and long-term care system for the elderly.

The study recommends a comprehensive response, ranging from integrated health and nutrition programmes to digital healthcare solutions and scaled-up long-term care. Mental health, rehabilitation and palliative services for older persons also require urgent attention, it notes.

Human Sea: Art work titled ‘Many Lines’ by Apurba Nandi - null
India Growth Story: What Should Be The Next Steps To Reap Demographic Dividend?

BY Omar Rashid

India is currently at a critical demographic juncture. After reaping its “first demographic dividend” from a large population of the working-age youth, the window is beginning to narrow due to declines in the fertility rate and the rise in the share of the elderly. In Japan, France and Singapore, there have been experiments with raising the age of retirement to ensure that the older population is creatively or constructively employed, and has a secure source of income. Many countries, especially Japan, have also investing heavily in systems to care for the older populations. However, India is yet to frame a longer-term national strategy, though schemes do exist.

“The issue of income security must be given special attention,” the report has stressed, calling for non-contributory pension support, meaning a guaranteed income for all elderly, even those who cannot support payments for future pensions. It also says that opportunities for older persons to remain in the workforce must be developed, apart from chances to have them engaged in other works.

India’s elderly population will grow four-fold in less than a century, and that is why ageing must be seen as no less than “a national priority”, the report says. It also urges policymakers to move beyond incremental reforms and take "bold" steps. Without a universal healthcare system the costs of ageing will be borne most heavily by those who can afford them the least.

Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Faraz Ansari - Movie still from Bun Tikki
World Senior Citizen’s Day | For Today’s Senior Actors, Age Is Just A Number

BY Lalita Iyer

The report also stresses on initiatives already taken in India to alleviate the suffering of the indigent elderly. For example, the Atal Pension Yojana, which provides five pension options for those over 60, guaranteed by the Government of India; the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, designed to protect those over 60 from fluctuations in interest rates due to market conditions; the contributory pension scheme for informal-sector workers, and so on.

However, referring to instances of the status in other countries, the report says, under the sub-head, 'Universal health insurance schemes', that affordability, accessibility and awareness of health insurance coverage and other health schemes have direct impacts on citizens’ healthcare-seeking behaviour.

The better facilities the older generation is provided, the less likely will they be to suffer abuse, something that age makes people vulnerable to across the world, the report concludes.

Writing the report's Foreword, Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, says that achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 in India will require "deliberate attention to the needs of [the] marginalised and hard-to-reach population...". "Primary health care, which forms the first point of contact for most individuals, must be equipped with the necessary resources and capacity to cater to the elderly," he writes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  3. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr