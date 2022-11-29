Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Problem With Legislators Jumping Ship Ahead Of Polls: Meghalaya CM

Two MLAs of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the assembly on Monday, dealing a blow to their parties.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 8:02 pm

A day after three MLAs resigned from the Meghalaya Assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said there was no problem with legislators jumping ship ahead of elections.

Two MLAs of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the assembly on Monday, dealing a blow to their parties.

“It is okay. MLAs jump the ship before polls. I wish them the very best and they can contest from any political party,” Sangma, who is also the NPP chief, said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting here.

“As for my party, we will move forward and prepare for the elections,” he said. Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year. The trio -- Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak (NPP) and TMC's H M Shangpliang --  are set to join the BJP in the first week of December in Delhi, a saffron party leader claimed.

“The MLAs will soon join our party. It is an indication that the BJP will get double-digit seats in the 2023 assembly elections," BJP leader Alexander Hek told PTI. The resignations on Monday reduced the number of MLAs to 57 in the 60-member House.

At present,  the NPP has 21 members in the House, the UDP has eight MLAs, the PDF has four members, the BJP two, HSPDP two and the IND seven. Opposition TMC has 11 legislators, KHNAM one and NCP one.

Meanwhile, another Independent MLA Samuel M Sangma, said he will be joining the saffron party and contest elections “on a BJP ticket from the Baghmara Assembly constituency”. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Gets Amit Shah's Assurance To Probe Into Border Clash

Political Leadership Must Build Trust For National Integration: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya CM's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bad Weather

Tags

National Meghalaya Assembly Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma H M Shangpliang Ferlin Sangma Benedic Marak Baghmara Assembly Constituency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live