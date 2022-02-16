Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
No New COVID-19 Death Recorded In Mumbai For Second Day In Row; 255 Test Positive

Mumbai's case positivity rate stands at 0.83 per cent.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:01 pm

Mumbai did not record any death linked to COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, while 255 people tested positive for the infection, the civic body said. With the new cases, the infection tally in the metropolis rose to 10,54,732, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

On Tuesday, Mumbai did not witness any death due to the virus. Prior to that, it had not reported any fatality on January 2. So this is for the third time this year that the city did not witness any case. Also, this is for the third day in a row that Mumbai registered less than 300 COVID-19 cases. Besides this, the metropolis does not have any sealed building and containment zones for the seventh consecutive day. Mumbai's case positivity rate stands at 0.83 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 30,371 COVID-19 tests, around 5,000 more as compared to the previous day, were carried out in the city, which took the test count to 1,58,90,587. As 439 more patients recovered and got discharge during the day, the recovery count grew to 10,33,071 and the city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent, the health bulletin said. Mumbai's case doubling rate jumped to 2,205 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between February 9 and 15 is 0.03 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 2,115 active COVID-19 patients. Around 91 per cent means 232 out of 235 new patients are asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 23 patients were hospitalised and only nine patients are on oxygen support.

Also, only 936 of the total 36,436 hospital beds are occupied in the city, the bulletin said. On January 7 (last month), Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases during the third wave. Last year (2021), Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.

With PTI Inputs

