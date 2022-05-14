No Need to Hand Over Probe in Nanded Builder's Murder to CBI, says Walse Patil

Biyani was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men when he was about to enter his Sharda Nagar home in Nanded, some 280 kilometers from here, on April 5. Patil, who chaired a review meeting of police officials in Nanded, said, "There is no need to hand over the investigation of the Sanjay Biyani case to the CBI. I have spoken to the Biyani family and have assured them the culprits will be caught."

He also said there was a plan to have a police commissioner in Nanded, with 12-14 of the 36 police stations in the district being brought under a commissioner.