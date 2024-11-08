National

'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note

The courtroom on Friday was filled with CJI DY Chandrachud's colleagues including CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra alongside other members associated with the Indian judiciary. On November 9, 2022, DY Chandrachud was appointed the 50th CJI. He stepped into the shoes of his father Y V Chandrachud, who served as the longest CJI between 1978 and 1985.

Marking the end of his tenure as the 50th head of the Indian judiciary on Friday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on his last working day said there was no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need and people he never knew or met.

The courtroom on Friday was filled with his colleagues including CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra alongside other members associated with the Indian judiciary while the CJI took a moment to express gratitude and appreciation.

The CJI also expressed a deep sense of fulfilment, not only for the work accomplished but for the opportunity to serve the country while CJI-designate Khanna and bar leaders, including the attorney general, the solicitor general, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal and others paid him tributes

'If I have ever hurt anyone....': What all did CJI Chandrachud say?

In his address, the retiring CJI recounted the days of him sitting in the last row of the court as a young law student to his time in the revered corridors of the top court.

"You asked me what keeps me going. It is this court which has kept me going, because there is not a single day when you feel that you have not learned something, that you have not had an opportunity to serve the society."

"And there is no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need and the people you would never meet, people you possibly do not even know, people whose lives you have the ability to affect without ever having seen them," a visibly emotional CJI said.

"I was always aware of the overpowering presence of the greats of this court and the responsibility that came with sitting in this chair. But at the end of the day, it is not about the individual, it is about the institution and the cause of justice we uphold here," the CJI said.

In a heartfelt conclusion, CJI Chandrachud expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to his journey -- senior advocates, juniors, officers and staff -- acknowledging that each one of them played a role in shaping his understanding of the law and life.

He also extended an apology for any unintentional errors or misunderstandings, saying, "If I have ever hurt anyone, I seek your forgiveness."

Tributes, and wishes poured in

Wishing him a good luck, CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna said, "He has made my task easy and tough. Easy because of the revolutions ushered in and tough because I cannot walk up to him. He will be sorely missed. His youthfulness is not known here only but also abroad. In Australia, there were so many who came to me and asked what his age was."

SCBA President Kapil Sibal described the CJI as "the extraordinary son of an extraordinary father"."I have practised in this court for 52 years now and in my life, I have never seen a judge with the kind of limitless patience that you have, the ever smiling Dr Chandrachud."

"What can I say about you as a human being and you as a judge? As a judge, your conduct was exemplary. No one can match it. You reached out to communities in this country who were never heard before, who were not seen before. You brought them before you and showed what dignity meant for them," he added.

Who is CJI Chandrachud: A brief recap

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud has had a distinguished career in the judiciary. He pursued Bachelor's in Economics from Delhi's prestigious St Stephen's College followed by LLB from the Delhi University's Campus Law Centre and an LLM and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from the Harvard Law School.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998 and served as the additional solicitor general, before being appointed a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000. He later became the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013.

On November 9, 2022, DY Chandrachud was appointed the 50th CJI. He stepped into the shoes of his father Y V Chandrachud, who served as the longest CJI between 1978 and 1985.

