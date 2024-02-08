No Formal Board, Teachers Deprived Of Salaries: Sorry State Of Madrasas In Jharkhand

On the other hand, the unaided madrasas without finance have about 250 teachers on their payrolls and receive now and then small amounts of financial assistance from the state. The appeal for providing grants to the third category of unaided madrasas has been pending with the government since 2011.

Degrees of Aalim and Fazil not valid

In Jharkhand, all three categories of madrasas are governed by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The JAC conducts examinations for Maulvi (equivalent to intermediate), Alim (equivalent to Bachelor of Arts – BA), and Fazil (equivalent to Master of Arts – MA), and also issues degrees. However, the Alim and Fazil degrees issued by the JAC do not have the status of valid BA and MA degrees. No one can apply for jobs or higher education on the basis of these degrees. Ali tells us, “Thousands of Alim and Fazil scholars in the state are staring at ruined futures. We and the people associated with the Madrasa Association have made several submissions to the government, asking that a university conduct the examinations and issue the degrees for Alim and Fazil in Jharkhand, as is done by the Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University in Bihar. There is even a High Court directive in this regard. In spite of all this, the issue remains pending with the government.”