Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Nitish No Longer Interested In Development Work: Giriraj Singh

Nitish No Longer Interested In Development Work: Giriraj Singh

Singh also claimed that the central government had provided a total of Rs 1.66 lakh crore to the state under various schemes in the last eight years. 

File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
Giriraj Singh accused Nitish Kumar of misleading the people of the state

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 9:01 am

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 9:01 am

Terming as baseless Bihar government’s allegations that the Centre was showing reluctance in releasing funds for welfare schemes, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people of the state and showing no interest in development work.

Singh also claimed that the central government had provided a total of Rs 1.66 lakh crore to the state under various schemes in the last eight years. 

“The CM is simply misleading the people of Bihar. He is no longer interested in development work, and is busy trying to saving his ‘kursi’ (chair). Around Rs 31,203 crore was provided by the Centre to Bihar under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the last eight years... but the Grand Alliance has failed to hand over 1.61 lakh ready houses under the PMAY,” Singh told reporters here.  

The state government is "feasting” on central funds, the Begusarai MP alleged.“The Bihar government has no money left for development. It is not interested in giving houses to the poor or getting roads constructed,” Singh said.

He added that the Centre has provided Rs 5,488 crore to Bihar in the current financial year for various schemes.

