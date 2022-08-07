Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
National

NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting Begins

NITI Aayog's seventh Governing Council meeting, the first since 2019, began earlier today.

Prime Minister at the NITI Ayog meeting Twitter

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 1:18 pm

NITI Aayog's seventh Governing Council meeting, which will discuss various issues such as crop diversification, urban development, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), began in New Delhi, on Sunday.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting. This is the first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019. The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam are attending the meeting among others. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is boycotting the meeting. Generally, a full council meeting happens every year

The meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015. 

(with inputs from PTI)

