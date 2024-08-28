Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety

Doctors' safety: About SC order

On August 20 and 22, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Supreme Court heard the case and delivered orders. In its August 22 order, the apex court directed, "the Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall engage with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police so as to ensure that the State Governments/UTs put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the NTF to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces".