National

Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety

Union Health Ministry's measures came as a response to the Supreme Court's order for the Secretary to engage with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police over the matter of ensuring doctors' safety at the workplace.

Doctors taking part in protest against RG Kar incident
Doctors taking part in protest against RG Kar incident Photo: PTI
info_icon

In view of the ongoing uproar seeking justice for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked states to implement several measures to ensure the safety of medics at workplaces following Supreme Court's order. Night patrolling on hospital premises and regulating access for people to key areas are among the suggested measures.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists

BY Outlook Web Desk

Doctors' safety: About SC order

On August 20 and 22, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Supreme Court heard the case and delivered orders. In its August 22 order, the apex court directed, "the Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall engage with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police so as to ensure that the State Governments/UTs put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the NTF to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces".

Furthermore, the top court also appointed a dedicated National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Police use teargas shells to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI

BY Outlook Web Desk

Doctors' safety: About Health Secretary's letter to police

Following the apex court's order, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra in a letter to chief secretaries and director generals of police drew attention to the issue of incidents of violence in medical institutions on August 23.

Chandra said, "It (the top court) has also directed that the state governments shall take remedial and appropriate action given the exigencies of the situation within a period of two weeks thereafter."

"In this regard, the following are some of the immediate measures which can be considered to enhance the security and provide safer working environment for healthcare workers," he said in the letter.

Howrah Bridge closed in the view of a students' group's protest march to state secretariat over R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 - PTI
'Nabanna Abhijan' Showdown: Protesters, Cops Clash During 'Illegal' Rally Over Kolkata Rape Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the letter, the Secretary also focused on the display of state laws for healthcare workers' protection and relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita along with punitive and penalty details in conspicuous places on hospital premises in the local language and in English.

The letter called for a provision to ensure the safe movement of resident doctors and nurses within different blocks, hostel buildings and other areas of a hospital during night duty hours. It asked hospital to ensure proper lighting of all areas of a hospital.

Besides, the letter said, there should be routine security patrolling on hospital premises at night, a 24/7 manned security control room and close liasioning with the nearest police station.

The BJP condemned the police action against protesters and slammed 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

The letter also sought the formation of a hospital security committee and a violence prevention committee, comprising senior doctors and administrative officers as members to strategise and implement appropriate security measures. Moreover, it also highlighted that an internal committee on sexual harassment be constituted by hospitals and the condition and requirement of CCTV cameras reviewed.

The health ministry asked the police to ensure regulation of access for people and patients' relatives to key areas of a hospital, and stressed on the need for a strict visitor pass policy for a patient's attenders or relatives.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  3. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  4. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  5. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  2. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  3. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  4. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  5. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  3. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  4. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  5. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors, IMA Suspenends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  4. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
  5. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  2. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  3. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  4. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  5. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
World News
  1. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  2. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  3. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn: The Diverse Crew, Why Is It Delayed | Know About The First Commercial Spacewalk
  4. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  5. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors, IMA Suspenends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists