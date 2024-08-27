National

'Nabanna Abhijan' Showdown: Protesters, Cops Clash During 'Illegal' Rally Over Kolkata Rape Case

Reports said the protest rally was called by an unregistered body claiming to be a students' organisation, demanding justice for the rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on August 9 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the same.

Kolkata howrah nabanna abhijan protest doctor rape murder
Howrah Bridge closed in the view of a students' group's protest march to state secretariat over R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Protesters jumped and broke through the massive security setup in West Bengal's Kolkata during the protest march to the state secretariat - 'Nabanna Abhijan' - called by student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday afternoon, despite the administration declaring the event as "illegal and unauthorised".

Track Nabanna Abhijan LIVE Updates

Nabanna Abhijan In Kolkata

Aluminium Guard Walls, Drones: Aluminium guard walls, 2,000 police personnel, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, drone surveillance, tear gas shells and some five water cannons were deployed as security measures around Kolkata and adjoining Howrah to stop the scheduled 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies from reaching anywhere close to the state secretariat.

The Scheduled Rallies: Two major rallies, one starting from College Square in central Kolkata and the other from Santragachhi in Howrah were scheduled to head towards the state secretariat amid serious apprehensions of law and order situation spiralling out of control in the eventuality of a clash between the two sides.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape Case: Reports Reveal What Accused Told In Polygraph Test

Cargo Ship Contaners Put Up: An unprecedented usage of cargo ship containers and 10-feet high iron guard walls to block roads were also seen in places like the AJC Bose Road and Vidyasagar Setu approach roads, converting the city and its outskirts into a virtual fortress.

Mamata's Resignation Sought: The rally being held over the demand by protesters of the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those involved in the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.

Protesters Clash With Cops, Break Barricades: Shortly after the rallies began from their scheduled locations in Kolkata, protesters were seen clashing with police, breaking barricades, being lathi charged and chased away from Howrah Bridge. Police also fired tear gas shells and used water canons to stop the protesters from proceeding towards the state secretariat.

DCP-Ranked Officers Oversee Security: At least 25 DCP-ranked officers were overseeing security arrangements in Kolkata Police jurisdiction along with four IGs, many DIGs and SP-ranked officers leading security forces in Howrah to stop the scheduled 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies from reaching anywhere close to the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Fort William Gates Greased: Anticipating clashes, the police a massive deployment of armed police, RAF and special combat forces was made on both sides of the Hooghly River. Barricades were also set up on approach roads to Vidyasagar Setu on Turf View Road, Hastings, Furlong Gate and Kidderpore Road to stop protestors’ movement towards the Second Hooghly Bridge. The gates of Fort William were greased.

Traffic Curbs In Howrah, Kolkata: In Howrah, over 2,000 police personnel were deployed at various approach points to Nabanna led by four ADGs, 13 DIGs and 15 SP-ranked officers. Four water cannon trucks were also deployed. Police sources cited in a news agency PTI report said that the first attempt to stop the rally starting from College Street and headed for the Howrah Bridge would be made at the Strand Road-Mahatma Gandhi Road junction with reinforced aluminium guard walls at the base of the bridge. Traffic movement at both Kolkata and Howrah ends was severely restricted by the police since Tuesday morning.

Police Call Rally Illegal: The state police termed the rally "illegal" and "unauthorized," citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder. ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma indicated that there is credible intelligence suggesting attempts by miscreants to incite violence and chaos during the protest. Consequently, the government imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna (state secretariat) under Section 163 of BNSS, restricting gatherings of five or more people.

TMC Claims 'Conspiracy': The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) denounced the rally as a "conspiracy" to create public disorder, releasing videos that purportedly show BJP leaders from Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur district, planning to provoke violence. The persons shown in the videos have been detained for questioning. Several educational institutions opted to conduct online classes or declared a holiday for Tuesday anticipating unrest.

