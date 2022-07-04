Monday, Jul 04, 2022
NIA Chief Meets Home Minister Amit Shah; Briefs About Probe Into Udaipur, Amaravati Killings

The officials have stated that the chief of the anti-terror probe agency NIA on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations into the killings of two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amaravati.

Udaipur killing case accused produced in court PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:55 pm

The chief of the anti-terror probe agency NIA on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amaravati, officials said. 


 Both the cases were handed over to the NIA by the home ministry. 


 Director-General of the National Investigation Agency Dinkar Gupta had a 40-minute meeting with the home minister at his North Block office where the former is said to have apprised him about the probe into the two cases.


The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and the fatal stabbing of Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati were allegedly carried out by the people who wanted to take “revenge” on the victims for supporting now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. 


 As many as five accused were arrested for Lal's murder and on Monday, the NIA sought the custody of four of the seven accused in the Kolhe case. 

While Lal was killed by two men who also filmed the act on June 28, Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21.

