Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NIA Arrests Chairperson Of JeI’s Frontal Group In J&K

Jammu And Kashmir: NIA conducted raids at 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam in a case related to alleged criminal activities of Rajouri-based AHET, an official said.

Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids Several Locations In Srinagar, Delhi
NIA conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) Representative Image-File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:15 pm

The NIA on Tuesday arrested chairperson of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHED), a frontal organisation of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Mohammad Ameer Shamshi as the agency carried out searches in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The searches were conducted at 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam in a case related to alleged criminal activities of Rajouri-based AHET, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The official said JeI, after being declared an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act, has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations.

"One such organisation is AHET of Rajouri, which has been found raising funds through various means, including donations and hawala purportedly for charitable purposes, but are instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India," the spokesperson said.

The official said the NIA had suo-moto registered the case on October 3, and Shamshi, a resident of Rajouri, is the first person arrested in this connection.

"Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused (Shamshi) is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI, Jammu and Kashmir.

"The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JEI as an 'unlawful association'. Suspected links with other NGOs and trusts operating in Kashmir have also emerged during investigations," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties were seized during the searches.

Related stories

Sikh Family Killing In California: Man Charged With Four Counts Of First-Degree Murder, Say Authorities

Bengal BJP Writes Letter To Calcutta HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Kolkata's Mominpur Violence

Iranian State Faces Legitimacy Crisis In The Face Of Women’s Uprising

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHED) National Investigation Agency (NIA) Raids Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Rajouri Poonch Jammu Srinagar Bandipora Shopian Pulwama Budgam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC