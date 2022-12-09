NGT Directs Mizoram Government To Pay Rs 50 Crore Environmental Compensation For Improper Waste Management

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Mizoram government to pay Rs 50 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of liquid and solid waste.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said compliance with environmental norms on waste management had to be a high priority and it was high time that the state realised its duty to the law and citizens and adopted further monitoring at its own level.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said the "nagging problem of waste management stares the administration in the face and remains unresolved to the detriment of the environment and public health" and the first change required was to set up a centralised single-window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the state level.

The single-window mechanism should be headed by an officer of the rank of additional chief secretary with representation from the Urban Development, Rural Development, Environment and Forest, Agriculture, Water Resources, Fisheries and Industries departments, the bench said.

Determining the quantum of compensation, the tribunal said the gap in sewage generation and treatment was 23.94 million litres per day (MLD), while the existing legacy waste was 60,000 metric tonnes (MT).

"The estimated environmental compensation comes to around Rs 50 crore and the compensation rests on the polluter pays principle recognising failure in scientifically managing the liquid and solid waste in violation of the mandate of law, particularly judgments of the Supreme Court and this tribunal," the green panel said.

It, however, noted that after the hearing, a submission was made to the tribunal, saying the state had already allocated Rs 50 crore during the 2022-23 financial year to meet the expenditure for the gap in solid waste and sewage management.

"In view of this, we accept the prayer of the chief secretary that instead of this tribunal levying compensation, the administration itself will ensure availability of Rs 50 crore by transferring the amount in a separate ring-fenced account to be operated as per directions of the Chief Secretary," the tribunal said.

The chief secretary has to review the progress at least once a month and file six monthly progress reports, with verifiable progress, before the tribunal, it said.

The green panel is monitoring compliance with Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules and other environmental issues by states and Union Territories.

