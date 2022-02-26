Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Asks Indians Not To Cross Border Posts

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with its officials.

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 9:38 am

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

