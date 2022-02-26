NEWSFLASH: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Asks Indians Not To Cross Border Posts

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with its officials.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with its officials.
The Statue of Unity would leave you mesmerised, by its stature and ambience
By paying lip-service to Dalits without addressing their real concerns, all political parties have...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is in the eye of a storm, as the real-life daughter and grandson...
When it comes to elections, people from Muzaffarnagar to Mirzapur carry an extraordinary smugness of being...
Muslim community doesn’t vote in a block. Rather, any perceived threat of their consolidation leads to....
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with its officials.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)