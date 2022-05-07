Centre Defends Sedition Law In Supreme Court

The Centre on Saturday defended sedition law saying the past judgement by Supreme Court needs no relook.

The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging it, the NDTV reported.

The apex court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial-era law.

The Centre, the report mentioned, told the three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, that the verdict in the Kedarnath Singh vs State of Bihar upholding sedition law is binding.

It also said that a three-judge bench cannot examine the validity of the law.

"A constitutional bench has already examined all aspects of Section 124 A (sedition law) in context of fundamental rights like right to equality and right to life," the report quoted government as having said in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the pleas challenging the sedition law were filed by five parties including the Editors Guild of India and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.



