Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Calls Budget 2022 'People Friendly, Progressive' & Full Of Possibilities For Investments, Infrastructure & Jobs

PM Narendra Modi said that the budget was welcomed by all sections of society and this reaction of common man has increased manifold the govt's eagerness to serve people

PM Modi Calls Budget 2022 'People Friendly, Progressive' & Full Of Possibilities For Investments, Infrastructure & Jobs
PM Narendra Modi - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:00 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “people friendly, progressive” and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.

In a televised statement, Modi said an important aspect of the Union Budget was welfare of the poor. It seeks to solve contemporary problems and create new opportunities for the common people, he said.

“The Budget aims to ensure pucca house, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household. At the same time focus is on modern Internet connectivity also,” the prime minister said.

The Budget this year has come with a new confidence of development amidst the once-in-a-century calamity, Modi said, adding that it will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy.

The prime minister said the Budget is “full of opportunities for more Infrastructure, more Investment, more growth, and more jobs”.

“This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves  contemporary problems but also ensures bright future for the youth.” 

Modi said the Parvatmala scheme will create a modern system of transportation in hilly areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

“The quest for modernity and technology in every sphere of life through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, 5 G services, national digital health ecosystem will hugely benefit our youth, middle class, poor, Dalit and backward classes.” .

Along with the cleaning of the Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Indians, the government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in the five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the prime minister said.

“This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free.” 

He said the provisions in the Union Budget also aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities.

“Measures such as special fund for encouraging new agriculture startups and package for food processing industry will help in increasing income of farmers. More than Rs 2.25 lakh crore are being transferred in the account of the farmers through MSP purchase,” he said.

Modi said along with record increase in the credit guarantee, many schemes have been announced in the Budget.

 “India’s MSME sector will be greatly benefitted by the reservation of 68 per cent of the Defence Capital Budget for the domestic industry. Rs 7.5 lakh crore worth of public investment will give new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small and other industries”, he said.

Tags

National Budget 2022 PM Modi Union Budget 2022 Narendra Modi Union Budget
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Amazon-Future Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Orders, Remands Cases Back For Fresh Decision

Amazon-Future Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Orders, Remands Cases Back For Fresh Decision

Murder Bid Case: Maharashtra Court Rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's Bail Plea

Govt To Promote Kisan Drones, Chemical-Free Natural Farming In 2022-23: FM

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Against Mobile Spyware

Arunachal Logs 328 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians