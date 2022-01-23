Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the event unveiling the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in Delhi on his 125th birth anniversary.

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hologram statue at India Gate. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 8:37 pm

In an apparent swipe at previous Congress dispensations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that attempts were made after independence to erase contributions of many great people besides India's culture and values, and asserted that the country is now correcting mistakes of the past.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Modi also said no power in the world can prevent the country from achieving its goal of building a 'new India' before the hundredth year of independence in 2047.

He also exhorted people to take inspiration from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's "can do" and "will do" spirit.

He said unfortunately, attempts were made to erase contributions of many great people besides the nation's culture after independence.

"India's freedom struggle involved the sacrifices of lakhs of people, but attempts were made to limit their history. But today, decades after independence, the country is correcting those mistakes," he said.

Related stories

The Symbolism Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue At The India Gate

Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: 5 Films Based On 'Netaji's Life

The prime minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony.

Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

Modi also asserted that his government prioritised disaster management.

"We have laid emphasis on reform along with relief, rescue and rehabilitation," he said.

"We strengthened, modernised, expanded the NDRF across the country. From space technology to planning and management, best possible practices have been adopted," he said.

"The grand statue of our Netaji, who had established the first independent government on India's soil, is being installed in digital form near India Gate. Very soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue," he said.

It will remind democratic institutions, current and coming generations of their duties and inspire them, he said.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

Tags

National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19 Delhi: Cases Drop Below 10,000 After 10 Days

Covid-19 Delhi: Cases Drop Below 10,000 After 10 Days

NEWSFLASH: ULFA (I) Abstains From Calling Bandh On R-Day Amid Covid-19

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Delhi: At Least 106 People Died Of Cold, Claims NGO While Delhi Govt Denies

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Crafting New Political Equations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round