Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

New Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Majority Of Samples Analysed: LNJP Study

Doctors at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital, the largest under the Delhi government, has been the mainstay of the capital's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak here in March 2020.

Omicron surge in South Korea.(Representational image)
A new Omicron sub-variant has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:49 pm

A new Omicron sub-variant has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi as part of a study at the LNJP Hospital here. A senior official of the hospital on Thursday said the samples of these patients were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week.

More than half of these samples have been detected with the new sub-variant BA 2.75 of Omicron, he said. Doctors at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital, the largest under the Delhi government, has been the mainstay of the capital's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak here in March 2020.

Doctors at the hospital, however, said cases in which these sub-variant was detected, the severity is less and patients are recovering faster, within five-seven days. Sources said the study involved 90 patients, and the new sub-variant is more transmissible. COVID-19 cases have seen a surge in the last two weeks or so. 

Related stories

Is Covid-19 Giving You Sleepless Nights? How New Omicron Strain BA.5 Affects Patients

New Covid-19 Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Detected In Countries Like India Says WHO

Omicron Subvariants Escape Neutralise Immunity Induced By Vaccination, Previous Infection: Study

More than 19,760 COVID-19 cases in total have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10, according to official data shared by the city health department here. Besides, there been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city in this period. 

Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said Covid cases were on the rise in Delhi, but there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National New Omicron Sub-Variant Detected Majority Of Samples Analysed LNJP Study BA 2.75 COVID-19 Health Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals