Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Network Of Highways Being Laid Across Haryana To Attract More Investors: CM

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated three major National Highway projects worth about Rs 3,450 crore.

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 9:17 am

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a network of National Highways is being laid across the state to attract more domestic and foreign investors. Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Khattar inaugurated three major National Highway projects worth about Rs 3,450 crore here.

The three projects include elevated highway from Gurugram to Sohna, and four lane roads from Rewari to Ateli Mandi on National Highway 11 and Kherdi Mor to Bhiwani bypass to Haluwaas village. Addressing the gathering, Khattar said National Highway 248A built in Gurugram connects the Delhi-Gurugram Highway with the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway and has reduced the travel time between Gurugram and Sohna.

Earlier, it used to take an hour to reach Sohna from Gurugram but the duration of the journey will now be reduced to 15 minutes, he added. According to an estimate, about 20,000 vehicles ply on the Rajiv Chowk-Sohna stretch and the number will rise further, he said while urging Gadkari to construct two, three and four-lane roads in Haryana so that the increase in vehicular traffic doesn’t cause traffic jams in future.

Khattar said Gurugram is a famous city and thanked the Union minister for his cooperation in making it free from traffic jams. Referring to the improvement in road infrastructure in Haryana, he said several new bypasses are under construction in 12 cities of the state at a cost of Rs 950 crore.

During the tenure of the current government, 1,070-km-long 17 National Highways were announced in Haryana, he said. About 669 km of 11 National Highways which cost Rs 20,000 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stones laid by Gadkari. Six of these have been completed, he added.

The chief minister also sought from Gadkari the construction of a Trans Yamuna Highway, saying it will benefit the commuters of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said National Highways are being constructed in Haryana at a cost of about Rs 50,000 crore.

My dream is to reach Gurugram from Nariman Point in 12.5 hours, said the Union minister. Meanwhile, Khattar also flagged off the first batch of eight air-conditioned buses that have been added to the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL).

(With PTI Inputs)

