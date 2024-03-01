Nehruvian Congress to Modi’s BJP: A Changing Political Landscape

While the Congress has cultivated its ideological core on the edifice of Nehruism, the BJP is throwing off the shackles of the Nehru era. Both are right in their respective political rights. At a time when the BJP, under the stewardship of Modi, is creating a nationalistic fervour of sorts, there will be no let-up in its criticism of Nehru on the cusp of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

