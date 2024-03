Nehruvian Congress to Modi’s BJP: A Changing Political Landscape

In the Constituent Assembly debate that took place on the backdrop of Partition, PS Deshmukh—a well-known legal luminary who later became the Minister of Agriculture in Independent India—had argued that “...every person who is a Hindu or a Sikh and is not a citizen of any other state shall be entitled to be a citizen of India.” Deshmukh had told the constituent assembly, “If the Muslims want an exclusive place for themselves called Pakistan, why should not Hindus and Sikhs have India as their home?”