Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Need To Address Linguistic Challenges Of Technology: Irani

Speaking about women's role in the corporate world, Irani said women are judged a "tad bit harsher" when they are given responsibility of power.

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani was addressing the India Ideas Summit by US-India Business Council PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:55 pm

There is a need to address the linguistic challenges associated with technology to ensure its reach percolates to women at grass-roots level, Union minister Smriti Irani said. She was addressing the India Ideas Summit by US-India Business Council (USIBC).

The Women and Child Development Minister she said technologists need to address the linguistic challenge associated with technology. 

"We need to recognise that our country operates in 19,000 dialects, we have in our Constitution over 20 languages recognised but there are more than 125 languages that are operational so in what language is technology available. If you want technology to percolate to the female at the grassroot then you need to recognise the linguistic challenges of technology," she said.

Speaking about women's role in the corporate world, Irani said women are judged a "tad bit harsher" when they are given responsibility of power. "It is sacrosanct that when we are given a responsibility or position of power it seems we cannot fail but failure is acceptable to men. I would like to see more women in position of power in decision making position and in board rooms not just filling quotas," she said.

"One of the greatest challenges women face at workplace is when their work is evaluated and other social norms come into play. Women must be given decision making power not because of a quota but because they are capable," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Need To Address Linguistic Challenges Technology Irani Corporate World Responsibility Of Power Grass-roots Level
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start