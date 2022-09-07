Need To Address Linguistic Challenges Of Technology: Irani

There is a need to address the linguistic challenges associated with technology to ensure its reach percolates to women at grass-roots level, Union minister Smriti Irani said. She was addressing the India Ideas Summit by US-India Business Council (USIBC).

The Women and Child Development Minister she said technologists need to address the linguistic challenge associated with technology.

"We need to recognise that our country operates in 19,000 dialects, we have in our Constitution over 20 languages recognised but there are more than 125 languages that are operational so in what language is technology available. If you want technology to percolate to the female at the grassroot then you need to recognise the linguistic challenges of technology," she said.

Speaking about women's role in the corporate world, Irani said women are judged a "tad bit harsher" when they are given responsibility of power. "It is sacrosanct that when we are given a responsibility or position of power it seems we cannot fail but failure is acceptable to men. I would like to see more women in position of power in decision making position and in board rooms not just filling quotas," she said.

"One of the greatest challenges women face at workplace is when their work is evaluated and other social norms come into play. Women must be given decision making power not because of a quota but because they are capable," she said.

(With PTI inputs)