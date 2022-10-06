Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nearly 40 Lakh People Availed Kolkata Metro Services During Durga Puja

"At least 3920,789 passengers availed Metro services in Kolkata from Mahapanchami on Friday to Vijayadashami on Wednesday. The north-south axis carried 37,41,361 people, while the East-West corridor registered a passenger count of 1,79,428," the official said.

Kolkata Metro
Kolkata Metro Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 7:34 pm

Kolkata Metro has ferried nearly 40 lakh passengers in six days during Durga Puja  – from 'Panchami' to 'Vijayadashami' -- earning more than Rs 6 crore, an official said here on Thursday.

Nightlong services were made available for enthusiasts during the festival, he said.

"At least 3920,789 passengers availed Metro services in Kolkata from Mahapanchami on Friday to Vijayadashami on Wednesday. The north-south axis carried 37,41,361 people, while the East-West corridor registered a passenger count of 1,79,428," the official said.

Metro has earned Rs 6.6 crore by selling tokens, smart cards and also by recharging smart cards on these days, he said.  

"The north-south axis earned more than Rs 5.79 crore, while the rest came from the East-West corridor," the official added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Kolkata Metro Durga Puja Festive Season Kolkata Government Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian